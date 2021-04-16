Tucta plead for expelled public servants

Dar es Salaam. The Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) has requested President John Magufuli to have the second thought on public servants expelled over fake certificates who had served the government for long time.

Tucta bosses told reporters in Dar es Salaam that the government ought to be considerate to servants who were approaching retirement but were caught in the fake certificates net.

Tucta pleaded the government to pay terminal benefits to such civil servants.

Tucta president Tumaini Nyamhokya made the statement today when he met reporters.

However, the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki, was recently quoted as saying that no retirement benefits would be paid to public servants found using fake certificates.

Nevertheless, Nyamhokya said Tucta was not against fake certificate crackdown but it only wanted it to be handed with human face especially among those who had devoted their time and energy to save the government.