UN opens offices in Dodoma

Seven UN agencies will now be housed at the new office located on Mlimwa Street in Area D in the municipality, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Dodoma. The United Nations in Tanzania on Thursday inaugurated its offices in Dodoma becoming the first international organisation to move to the new capital.

Others are UN Women, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In his remarks during the event, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa expressed optimism that this development will encourage more international organisations and embassies to settle in Dodoma.

He said the government has investing in the new capital to ensure there is good infrastructure and availabiolity of social services like water and electricity.

“The government will provide full cooperation to international organisations that want land for offices in Dodoma,” he said, applauding the UN for the decision to have office in the new capital city.

He added that the government was working around the clock to complete the preparation of the capital’s master plan in order to accommodate all stakeholders including investors.

The PM told the gathering that government decision to shift its seat to Dodoma is genuine and that already 2,346 government officials have so far moved to the city since July, 2016.

Mr Majaliwa revealed that Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan will move to Dodoma by end of this month while President John Magufuli will move in any time next year.

For his part, the UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative, Mr Alvaro Rodriguez, said the launch of this office will cement cooperation between UN and the government.

For her part, Unicef’s Country Representative Maniza Zaman said the UN agencies will continue working closely with the government in supporting its five year’s development plan through the United Nations Development Assistance Plan (UNDAP II).

Earlier, speaking on behalf of regional commissioner Binilith Mahenge, Mpwapwa District Commissione Jabir Shekimweri said the regional authority will accord the UN and other international organisations moving to Dodoma full cooperation.