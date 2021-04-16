Urgent need for hi-tech services at Dar Port: TPSF boss

Speaking at the East Africa Business Council regional dialogue, TPSF executive director Godfrey Simbeye said the system was needed because cargo coming through the Dar es Salaam Port was projected to increase from the current 14 million tonnes. “It is very surprising that since the idea was raised last year, we have not been able to have the electronic single window system,”he said.

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) said yesterday delays in having an electronic single window system in the country hampered efficiency at Dar es Salaam Port.

Speaking at the East Africa Business Council regional dialogue, TPSF executive director Godfrey Simbeye said the system was needed because cargo coming through the Dar es Salaam Port was projected to increase from the current 14 million tonnes. “It is very surprising that since the idea was raised last year, we have not been able to have the electronic single window system,”he said.



He urged all trade facilitation agencies in the country to work together to ensure the system became operational. A member of EABC, Dr Samuel Nyamtahe, asked the government to improve trade facilitation processes.



The government is doing a commendable job at the port but more should be done to increase business confidence…” said Dr Nyantahe.

Investment acting director in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Aristides Mbwasi said a technical team had already been formed by the government to address the challenges facing private sector.