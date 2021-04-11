Village chief in hot water over Sh19 million whereabouts

The statement was issued on Wednesday, January 10, by the Kilolo district executive director Aloyce Kwezi when addressing villagers.

Kilolo. Authorities in Kilolo District, Iringa Region has suspended Ruaha Mbuyuni Village Executive Officer for abuse of more than Sh19 million forming an income of the village from villagers’ contributions.

He said already his office has taken disciplinary actions including suspending the officer while investigations continue in efforts to find out the truth. He added that once investigations are ready, the officer will be taken to court.

“As I speak, I sent our internal auditor to check the financial situation and establish how much money has been lost. The audit report shows that over Sh19 million could not be accounted for,” he said.

In addition the villagers have requested the government to construct a health facility to support the lives of pregnant women and children who are forced to travel longer in search of services.

One villager Khatibu Mwatuka said to date they have a secondary ward but there is no water.

For her part, Kilolo district commissioner Asia Abdallah said the executive officer would face appropriate disciplinary measures, and that the public should remain patience.