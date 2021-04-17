Village leader: Three farmers killed by pastoralists

Morogoro. Three farmers from Kolero Ward in Morogoro District were, allegedly, killed by pastoralists in Kolero Ward in Morogoro District after they seized cattle that were eating their crops.

The deceased were identified as Richard Edward, Riziki Juma and Antoni Matei.

Speaking to The Citizen Kolero Ward Counselor Eligius Mbena said on September 28 more than 140 cattle were grazed into farms at Kidodi village and completely destroyed all the crops in the field.

The cattle allegedly belonged to one Musa Kipara grazed on more than five acres of maize and vegetables.

Mr Mbena said after the farmers saw the cattle they reported the matter to the Ward Executive Officer. The WEO sent a Ward warden who, together with villagers removed the cattle and took them to the ward office.

The owner of the cattle was charged Sh10, 000 per animal, as provided for by the Ward’s bylaws.

Advertisement

Mr Mbena narrated further that as farmers were leaving the Ward office they met a group of pastoralists who began to beat them and killed three of them.

“But I am concerned that since we reported the killings to no action has been taken,” said Mr Mbena.

The acting Morogoro Regional Police Commander Leons Rwegasira said the Police were investigating the matter.

“A team has already been dispatched to Kolero Ward to investigate the issue,” he said.