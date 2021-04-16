Zantel launches a tourists mobile app

First of its kind app will give tourist information on destinations, hotels, restaurants, transportation, attraction sites, clubs, casinos, shopping malls, embassies and hospitals within the country.

Dar es Salaam. Mobile operator Zantel has launched a mobile application which also aims at assisting local and foreign tourists to have proper information on attraction spots in the country.

Dubbed ‘Discover Tanzania mobile App’ it provides information on various destinations in Tanzania, hotels, restaurants, transportation, attraction sites, clubs, casinos, shopping malls, embassies and hospitals.

The application will be available on Google Play Store at Sh500, Zantel said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are extremely excited to launch this app for our customers in Tanzania, but most importantly being the first mobile company to do so in Tanzania,” said Zantel’s Head of Marketing Mr Gasper Mbowa.

Tourism is Tanzania’s leading foreign exchange earner generating about $2 billion per year.

The sector also employs over 500,000 people.

Zantel says it discovered that information about accommodation, attractions and others were a bottleneck in promoting tourism as well as decision making from the tourists point of view.

“It is our belief that this platform will promote tourism as reliable information will be provided to local and foreign tourists. We will also make sure that we enhance security to enable tourists to be linked directly with the service provider Zantel,” the company stated.