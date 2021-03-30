PHARMACIST : 9 benefits of stopping smoking

We all know that smoking is bad for your health, however, to stop this habit it can be difficult.

Being smoke-free helps relieve stress, anxiety and depression and gives you a more positive outlook on life.

Here are some potential benefits of quitting smoking that will also improve your health.

1. Lets you breathe more easily

People breathe more easily and cough less when they give up smoking because their lung capacity improves.

In your 20’s and 30’s, the effect of smoking on your lung capacity may not be noticeable until you go for a run, but lung capacity naturally decreases with age.

2. Feel less stressed

Scientific studies show that people’s stress levels are lowered after they stop smoking.

If you’re finding that you are prone to stress, then replacing smoking with a healthier, better way of dealing with stress can give you some real benefits.

3. It leads to better sex

Stopping smoking improves the body’s blood flow so improves sensitivity.

Men who stop smoking may get better erections. Women may find their orgasms improve and they become aroused more easily.

It’s also been found that non-smokers are three times more appealling to prospective partners than smokers.

4. For younger-looking skin

Stopping smoking has been found to slow facial ageing and delays the appearance of wrinkles.

The skin of a non-smoker gets more nutrients, including oxygen, and stopping smoking can reverse the shallow, lined complexion smokers often have.

5. To live longer

Half of all long-term smokers die early from smoking-related diseases, including heart disease, lung cancer and chronic bronchitis.

Men who quit smoking by the age of 30, add 10 years to their life. People who kick the habit at 60 add three years to their life.

In other words, it’s never too late to benefit from stopping. Being smoke-free not only adds years to your life, but also greatly improves your chances of a disease-free, mobile, happier old age.

6. Ex-smokers have whiter teeth and sweeter breath

Giving up tobacco stops teeth becoming stained, and you’ll have fresher breath. Ex-smokers are also less likely than smokers to get gum disease and lose their teeth prematurely.

7. Improves smell and taste

When you stop smoking, your senses of smell and taste get a boost. You may notice that food tastes and smells different as your mouth and nose recover from being dulled by the hundreds of toxic chemicals found in cigarettes.

8. Gives you more energy

Within 2 to 12 weeks of stopping smoking, your blood circulation improves. This makes all physical activity, including walking and running much easier.

You will also give a boost to your immune system, making it easier to fight off colds and flu. The increase in oxygen in the body can also reduce tiredness and the likelihood of headaches.

9. A smoke-free home protects your loved ones

By stopping smoking, you’ll be protecting the health of your non-smoking friends and family, too.

Breathing in second-hand smoke increases the risk of lung cancer, heart disease and stroke. In children it doubles the risk of getting chest illnesses, including pneumonia, ear infections, wheezing and asthma.

They also have three times the risk of getting lung cancer in later life compared to children who live with non-smokers.