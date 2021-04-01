How do I help my daughter love homework?

According to Judy Voigt who is an educator homework helps a child extend learning, take on responsibility, work independently, manage time and problem-solve, it’s important that your child gets on the right homework track,

It is important for children to develop effective study skills and homework is a important part of that aspect .

Put some tried-and-true practices into place so the relationship you have with your child can stay positive as she learns to navigate his way through homework.

When a child hates homework, sometimes it’s because she just doesn’t know where to begin. Sit with her when she first starts her homework. Talk about each assignment and see if she has any questions about how to tackle them.

Help her break longer assignments into manageable parts. Once she starts working, stay close to check on her progress and answer questions. This helps you tune in to what she’s learning and makes it easier to communicate with teachers.

If your child isn’t comfortable in her study spot, she’ll be irritated and distracted and want to chuck the homework altogether. Involve her in the design of the space. Some children work best in isolated areas; others like to be out in the open at a dining table or a desk that’s near family members. Make sure the area is quiet and well lit.

“Don’t underestimate the power of the right tools,” says Voigt. Set the space up like an office. With your child’s help, gather supplies that she’ll need throughout the school year. If your child hates doing homework, she’ll fight you every step of the way. Create a predictable pattern. If she knows what to expect ahead of time, she won’t be as upset when you interrupt games to tell her that it’s homework time.

Good grades are enough to motivate some children to do homework, but others need an additional push. Design an incentive program that gives your child something to work toward. “Rewards are not bribes,” warns Voigt. Don’t bargain with your child: “If you finish this math sheet, I’ll give you five dollars.” A reward is given when a child accepts responsibilities for a given period of time.

Take advantage of online resources. Math is often a stumbling block, and sites such as math.com offer detailed explanations and examples.

Discuss your child’s homework frustration with his teachers.