Demise of a Ugandan legend

Moses Ssekibogo a.k.a Mowzey Radio passed away on Thursday at Case Hospital in Kampala after enduring multiple fractures to the skull following a bar brawl. The Ugandan musician was one of the main performers of the Ugandan music group Goodlyfe Crew with Chameleone’s brother Weasel.

Radio released his first solo song, “Sweet Lady” when he was still in Leone Island. He began as a backup singer along with Weasel, behind Jose Chameleone. Following disagreements between Chameleone and the pair, they quit the group and formed Goodlyfe Crew. That group was successful. He made music collaborations with musicians such as Rabadaba in Ability alongside Weasle, a song that was produced by famous Ugandan producer Just Jose.

Radio had a very successful career, along with Weasle the pair became household names after releasing multiple hits that won over fans. The duo was known for their compatibility, with Radio in particular receiving praise for his unique voice.

The untimely death of the singer comes as a shock to many across East Africa and beyond.

Bar fight recount from eye witness

Pamela Musiimire, the woman said to have been in the company of singer Radio when he was involved in a fight at De Bar, a hangout in Entebbe, made a recount of the horrific fight that unraveled at the bar. She first and foremost had to make matters clear that she is not the girlfriend of the deceased after rumors to the contrary had spread on social media.

While talking to Sqoop at Kasenyi, Musiimire said she works as a security guard at the De Bar, where she has been employed for some time and is only a friend to Radio whom she has known for a long time.

“I have known Radio for a long time ever since I helped him settle some fracas he had run into while in Entebbe and since then he always referred to me as ‘sister’. Even when you check his phone, my contact is saved as sister Entebbe,” she said.

Musiimire said Radio was a brother with whom they casually chat whenever he passed by the bar, “He is very young compared to me. It is impossible for me to date him but because he is a celebrity. People always find a way of mixing up words when it comes to such situations,” she clarified.

She said that on the day of the incident, Radio called to tell her he was coming to Entebbe after visiting his construction site. Radio asked her to meet him at De Bar which is owned by the now imprisoned George Egesa, a brother in law to singer Mowzey Radio.

“Radio came to the bar in the company of producer Washington and a friend of theirs, Egesa (George) the manager and Hassan (Muwonge) the supervisor also joined us and everyone was having fun” she said.

Pamela adds that Egesa ordered a waitress to bring Radio a bottle of Black label but radio poured it. This annoyed Egesa prompting him to push the table with drinks aside.

“When George stood up, producer Washington grabbed him thinking they were going to fight, and I grabbed Radio to lead him out of the bar since both of them had turned rowdy. As we were going out, some other guy came out of nowhere, lifted Radio up and threw him to the ground and he lost consciousness,” she narrated.

Pamela says they took Radio to Emmanuel hospital Katabi, which referred him to Nsambya hospital after which the singer was referred to Case Hospital, where he died after two weeks of treatment.

Pamela, however, says she doesn’t know the man’s name but could identify him if she saw him, since he is a regular at De Bar and is known to Mr George Egesa and the Supervisor Mr Hassan Muwonge.

She also disputes any involvement of the second suspect Mr Xavier Rukere who is in police custody along with the De Bar owner Mr George Egesa, calling him a simple by-stander who was at the bar.

Pamela visited radio when he was admitted at Case hospital in Kampala. She says the singer showed signs of improvement when she saw him. Unfortunately Radio died at 6:00am on 1 February 2018.

Celebrity outpour

Different celebrities across East Africa and beyond showed their support for the deceased even before he met his demise. On her instagram account, popular Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee posted a photo of herself alongside the singer and wished him a quick recovery. She wrote “I know you are A FIGHTER. Sending you prayers and positive vibration. Get up let’s shoot this #ScratchMyBack video love Vee @radioandweasel #FromUgandaTanzaniaBongoBongoToBongo.”

Kenyan musician Nameless prayed for the singer, wishing him a quick recovery when he was performing at a show in Nairobi.

Nigerian popstar Peter Okoye of the disbanded duo PSquare posted on his intagram page sending his condolences to Radio’s family and Ugandan music fans. “My heart goes out to the entire Ssekibogo family and Ugandan music lovers and Fans. Just heard about the passing of Mowzey Radio. R.I.P. Bro. You were a Man of great Talent and you will be missed. R.I.P. #RipRadio #MowzeyRadio,” he wrote.

Diamond Platnumz, who has a legion of fans in Uganda, wrote “Rest in Paradise Legend...” on his instagram page as a show of respect to the departed.

Museveni’s help

President Yoweri Museveni was among people who contributed towards Radio’s medical bill. The Ugandan head of state donated Ush 30 million or for Radio’s medication.

“Thank you Mr President YK Museveni for the financial contribution of 30,000,000 ugx paid directly this evening to case medical centre to cater for part of Mowzey Radio’s medical bill, we are proud to have you as a father of our country long live. Thank you for listening and acting to the request made to you by Balaam Barugahara, Bebe Cool, Gudlyfe management Team and Carthy Kusasira up on the incidence gwe asinga. Thank you on behalf of entertainment industry, friends and Mowzey Radio’s family,” music promoter Balaam Barugahare posted on Facebook.