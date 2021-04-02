Dillish the next puzzle that Zari has to solve

This comes in the wake of rumours that the Namibian has been having a thing with Bongo Flava star Diamond Platinumz.

Winner of Big Brother Africa 2013 Dillish Matthews has got the internet abuzz again after she posted a picture that many concluded that she was pregnant.

This comes in the wake of rumours that the Namibian has been having a thing with Bongo Flava star Diamond Platinumz.

In the instagram post the beauty is seen holding her bulging tummy accompanied with a caption ‘a baby or burger?’.

Her 340,000 followers were immediately on her case demanding to know the father, whereas those from Tanzania were mainly concerned with the association she has had with Diamond.

The Wasafi CEO is still reeling from a recent scandal where he openly admitted to have fathered a child with video vixen Hamisa Mobeto.

With reconciliation seemingly on the cards with the mother of his two children Zari Hassan, this could present another banana skin for the multi award winning star.

Advertisement

From the look of things he is on the right track after they were seen cozying up at over the weekend in South Africa at Zari’s birthday party.