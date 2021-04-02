Oscar nod for Uganda's own Daniel Kaluuya

British Actor Daniel Kaluuya who is of Ugandan origin has been nominated for an Oscar Award as Best Actor for his role in the hit horror film Get Out, the Actor whose parents are Ugandan, was born in the UK in 1989 and started his acting there.

He will have to beat off strong competition from Denzel Washington, Daniel Day-Lewis, Gary Oldman and Timothee Chalamet if he is to win the Award for Best Actor.

Kaluuya who is now 28 years old, has already received a BAFTA nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for his breakthrough role in the horror film, a dark satire on race relations in the United States.

Kaluuya is the first Actor of Ugandan origin to get nominated for an Oscar, and if he wins, he will become the first Musoga to win an Oscar.

Daniel Kaluuya was born on 24 February 1989. He is an English actor and writer. Kaluuya was born in London, the son of Ugandan immigrants. He was raised by his mother on a council estate, along with an older sister; his father lived in Uganda, and rarely visited.

Kaluuya attended St Aloysius College, London. He lives in West London with his girlfriend, Amandla

He began his career as a teenager in improvisational theatre. He subsequently appeared in the first two seasons of the British television series Skins, which he also co-wrote. Playing the lead role in Sucker Punch at the Royal Court Theatre in London, Kaluuya won rave reviews for his performance and he won both the Evening Standard Award and Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Outstanding Newcomer. He gained further acclaim for his performance in the Black Mirror episode “Fifteen Million Merits”, and played Tealeaf in the BBC dark comedy series Psychoville, and Mac in the BBC Three horror drama The Fades. Kaluuya appeared as Agent Tucker in the 2011 film Johnny English Reborn, alongside Rowan Atkinson, and in 2013, he appeared in the film Kick-Ass 2. In 2015, he starred alongside Emily Blunt in the Denis Villeneuve film Sicario. In 2018, he will appear as W’Kabi in the Marvel Studios film Black Panther.

Kaluuya wrote his first play at the age of nine, after which he began performing improvisational theatre. He admitted in an interview that he didn’t go to acting school as he could not afford it. His early roles included Reece in the BBC’s controversial drama Shoot the Messenger. Kaluuya then joined the original cast of Skins as Posh Kenneth; he was also a contributing writer on the first two seasons of the series, as well as the head writer of the episodes titled “Jal” and “Thomas”.

After Skins, Kaluuya appeared as a guest star in many popular television series such as Silent Witness, the Doctor Who special “Planet of the Dead”, and Lewis. He has also appeared in the sketch show That Mitchell and Webb Look twice and the sketch show Harry and Paul. Kaluuya also voiced a character in the BBC Radio 4 sitcom Sneakiepeeks. In 2009, he became a regular cast member in the ITV comedy FM. At the end of 2009, the Screen International Magazine picked Kaluuya out in their annual report as a UK Star of Tomorrow.

Between 2011 and 2013, Kaluuya appeared in several short films, most notably in Daniel Mulloy’s Baby, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and went on to win the Best Short Film Award at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, as well as the Best Short Film Award at the British Independent Film Awards.

Kaluuya played one of the lead characters in “Fifteen Million Merits”, an episode of the anthology series Black Mirror, for which he received positive reviews from critics. The episode originally premiered on Channel 4 in 2011, but gained popularity after it was subsequently released on Netflix in the United States. It was his performance in Black Mirror that attracted the attention of Jordan Peele, who later cast him in Get Out, which proved to be his breakthrough role.

Kaluuya’s performance in Get Out, which was released in cinemas on 24 February 2017, attracted significant critical acclaim. Steven Gaydos of Variety wrote that “the terror, tension, humor, and fury of this powerfully effective cinematic balancing act all rests on the shoulders of this brilliant young British actor who communicates universal anxieties without ever losing the essential home address of his beleaguered African-American hero.”