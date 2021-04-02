Rayvanny receives YouTube award

This week he became the first Tanzanian musician to receive a youtube award for having many subscribers and viewers on his youtube channel.

The Wasafi musician currently trending with his Makulusa song featuring DJ Maphorisa and Bucks has yet again made history in Tanzania’s music industry. This week he became the first Tanzanian musician to receive a youtube award for having many subscribers and viewers on his youtube channel. Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa a.k.a Rayvanny so far has 57 million views on his youtube page, with over 2250,000 subscribers. YouTube sent the Tanzanian star an email informing him of his latest achievement, and later sent him the award which he received on Tuesday of this week.

On his instagram page, the singer thanked his fans for the support, and promised for more dazzling hits this year. In a week that saw his name miss out on the list of Tanzania’s most influential young people, Rayvanny has rallied back with a victory of his own – and quite a feat it is.

Last year Rayvanny achieved another rare milestone by becoming the first Tanzanian singer to receive a BET award. This latest accolade sees him continue a steady path of creating a unique legacy for himself in the music industry. The singer, signed under Diamond Platnumz’ WCB record label has become one of the top dogs in Tanzania’s music scene within a short period of time. There’s more to come from this young talent.