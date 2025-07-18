CANDID TALK: Why her gym outfit offends you (but his chest doesn’t)

Most of us go to the gym to suffer in peace. We’re there to burn fat, not brain cells. But somehow, in between pushups and protein shakes, someone always has time to judge a sports bra.

She walks in…high-waisted leggings, a crop top, headphones on, ready to mind her business and destroy leg day. But suddenly, it’s like CNN just arrived. People are analysing her outfit like it’s a political statement. “Aisee, hivi sasa wanavaa hivi kweli?”

Yes. Wanavaa hivi kweli. Because shocker: gym clothes are allowed to be tight, stretchable, and cute. It’s called performance wear, not “look humble and invisible” wear.

Meanwhile, five minutes later, some guy strolls in shirtless, wearing shorts so tiny they could double as a headband. Chest out. Baby oil glistening. He looks like he just escaped from a music video shoot.

And what does the crowd say?

“Bro! Unakuja strong leo, eeh!”. Not a single person says, “Why is he naked?”. Not a single auntie clutches her pearls.

The hypocrisy is lifting heavier than you are. When women dress for the gym, apparently we’re distracting, trying too hard, “Hata hiyo siyo squat, ni kupiga picha tu!”

But when men do the absolute most…sweatbands, matching sets, water bottles the size of gas cylinders… they’re “focused.” They’re “in beast mode.” They’re out here grunting like bulls in heat, but the only thing people complain about? “Hii gym haina AC kweli?”

It’s wild. And the funniest part? The people doing the most judging are often not even breaking a sweat. They’ve been sitting on the bench for 25 minutes “resting,” but somehow have the energy to scan every outfit like it’s a red carpet event.

You’re here for reps, not a runway review, sir. Maybe if you focused less on her leggings and more on your form, you wouldn’t keep skipping leg day. Ladies, let me tell you something… Those leggings?

They’re not sinful. They’re stretchy. That sports bra? It’s not a cry for attention. It’s there so your girls don’t fly into orbit during jumping jacks. And to the men who act like the gym is their personal runway?

We see you. We support you. But let’s keep the same energy, shall we? Because if her crop top offends your chakras, maybe you’re not ready for fitness… You need healing. Let’s not pretend like we’re at Planet Morality instead of Planet Fitness.

The gym is for sweating, not sermonising. And I get it. Sometimes gym outfits do look like they were designed for outer space. Neon colours. Mesh panels. Waist trainers that look like body armour.

But guess what? That’s between the person wearing it and their personal trainer. Not your opinion.

So here’s a thought:

• If her leggings are tighter than your budget—let it go.

• If his vest is more open than your relationship—move on.

• If you have enough time to judge outfits, are you even working out hard enough?

Maybe, just maybe, if we spent less time policing what people wear and more time actually using that gym membership we swore we’d “start using next week,” we’d all win.