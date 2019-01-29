Bank of Africa appoints new CEO

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Bank of Africa (BOA) on January 29 appointed its new Chief Executive Officer, Mr Joseph Iha Wanje.

A statement released by BOA’s Board of Directors said Mr Wanje would now replace Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah who served the bank for seven years before ending his tenure in July 2018.

Before being appointed to the new post, Mr Wanje was the managing director of of Equity bank where he served from June 2013 to August 2018.

“Before that he served as the foundimg executive director for the same bank for two years responsible for pre- establishment preparation and set up the bank as a start up,’’ said the statement.