Best CSEE students reveal secrets behind their feat

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Hope Mwaibanje (Ilboru Secondary School) and Avith Kibani (Marian Boys), who emerged the first and second best performers respectively in the 2018 Form Four national examinations results have revealed secrets behind their success.

Yesterday, the National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) announced the results for the 2018 national Form Four examinations, which showed a slight improvement of 1.29 per cent. Students performance has improved to 78.38 per cent from 77.09 per cent in 2017.

Mwaibanje, a fifth born in a six-children family, said during holidays he was forced to study by using a lamp because his family house did not have power.

“I come from a poor family, which couldn’t afford to install power, I was forced to use lamps at night to study, but I did not lose hope because I knew what I was looking for,” said Mwaibanje.

He thanked his mother, Ms Ikupa Cosmas, for her guidance by encouraging him to study hard.

Mwaibanje, who was fifth best student in standard seven national examination, plans to study Physics, Chemistry and Biology, in his advance level studies.

According to his brother, Nicolas, although he liked to play football, he never forgot to study.

For his part, Kibani from Bukoba in Kagera, said his favorite thing was playing piano at school and home. He harbors a dream of becoming a medical doctor.

“I wish to become a cardiologist because they are very few in Africa,” he said.