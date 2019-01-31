Boost for Dar as Indian Ocean fishermen resume duties

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Fishermen along the Indian Ocean coast have resumed their operations, after they laid down their tools over licencing.

This was revealed by minister for Livestock and Fisheries Luhaga Mpina when he visited the Dar es Salaam International Fish Market on Tuesday evening. The fishers downed their tools at the end of last month after authorities seized their fishing gear, which included vessels and fishing nets.

The minister directed the fishermen to continue with their activities until March 30 as the government was reviewing the Fisheries Act of 2003 and its Regulations of 2009 to address some challenges, which they raised.

The minister added that his office had prepared a meeting to collect views from stakeholders on how rules and regulation governing the fishing subsector could be improved. The meeting, according to the minister will be held on February 2, this year.