Tanzanian infrastructure and energy firm CSI Energy Group (CEG) has been appointed to carry out HVAC, ICT and security systems works in the final construction phase of the CCBRT Maternity & Newborn Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

The hospital will be integrated into the region’s healthcare system as a super-specialist referral facility. Its goal is to help reduce mother and baby deaths and disability from pregnancy and childbirth complications. Funding for the hospital’s completion has been secured from German state-owned development bank KfW and other donors.

CEG will be responsible for ensuring that patients and hospital staff are comfortable by supplying and installing the facility’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). This system will consist of chillers, air handling and fan coil units, outdoor and indoor VRF units, over 4km of rectangular ducting, and hundreds of ventilation fans.

The company will also set up the hospital’s security system and information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, which is crucial to the hospital operating successfully and efficiently. The scope of this work includes voice and data communications, CCTV security, fire and alarm systems, a nurse calling system, access control and a building management control centre which translates to protection of life.

Local specialist suppliers and labour will be subcontracted where relevant, and all consumables will also be sourced locally. These are just two ways in which CEG helps to build local capacity and ensures that their projects have a positive ripple effect on the local economy. The Group’s strong commitment to health, safety and the environment - plus international-level QA/QC standards - promises a pleasant on-site experience and successful project delivery.

CEG’s CEO, Chris Glasson, says: “It’s very fulfilling to collaborate with partners like CCBRT who, like us, are driven to improve people’s lives. This hospital is going to have an incredibly positive impact on women’s health care in Tanzania, and is exactly the kind of project we want to be involved in. We are thrilled to be a part of it.”

Expected hospital capacity:

15,340 women treated annually

12,000 deliveries annually

3,000 high risk deliveries annually

200 beds

14 delivery rooms