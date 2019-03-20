Board invites sugar import applications

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Sugar Board of Tanzania (SBT) has opened a new round of application for registered users of industrial sugar who want to import the commodity in 2019/2020.

The public notice issued by SBT has said all applications will be submitted to the board by declaring that the imports shall be used for industrial use and not for sale.

“Licence grantees under this application shall import refined sugar only,” said a notice published in the newspaper yesterday.

Further, the notice has noted that applicants should separately provide details on usage analysis for 2018/19 separated between imports for period to March and stocks and realistic projections to June 2019.