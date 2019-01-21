DSE weekly turnover up by 152pc

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) ended the week strong after recording a 152.50 per cent increase of total turnover in the week ending Friday compared to the week before. Zan Securities weekly market wrap-up reports that DSE reported increased total turnover of Sh10.27 billion from Sh4.07 billion which was recorded in the week ending January 11, 2019.

Tanzania Breweries Ltd (TBL) continues to be the top market mover with a weekly turnover of Sh9.71 billion, which is a 94.53 per cent of total market turnover.

Other active counters in the market through the weeks were CRDB Bank, DSE, Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), TCCL, Vodacom, NMB bank, NICOL, Swissport Tanzania Plc, Twiga Cement, TTP, and TICL. Price movement was recorded in three counters. DSE and NICOL dropped 14.29 per cent and 1.85 per cent to close at Sh1, 200 and Sh265 respectively. TBL gained 0.8 per cent and closed at Sh12, 600.