Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange market capitalisation up

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) market capitalisation gained by Sh200 billion to Sh20.3 trillion on Tuesday close from Sh20.1 trillion on Monday this week.

A market report has shown that the increase in the market capitalisation was a result of improved share prices for some locally-listed and cross-listed companies.

Companies recorded share gains were NMG which increased by 7.35 per cent to Sh1,460 on Tuesday’s close from Sh1,360 recorded on Monday, EABL by 7.35 per cent to Sh4,760 on Tuesday from Sh4,420 while the DSE share price gained by 1.52 per cent to Sh1,340 on Tuesday from Sh1,320 on Monday.

The improvement of share prices also pushed up share indices as DSE All Shares Index (DSEI) gained by 27.77 points to 2,114.67 points on Tuesday from 2,086.90 points on Monday and Tanzania Shares Index (TSI) gained by 0.81 points to 3,615.22 points from 3,615.04 points respectively.

Only Acacia share price fell to Sh5,650 on Tuesday from Sh5,700 recorded on Monday this week, while remaining companies, both cross listed and listed recorded no shares prices movements.

The report shows that during the reviewed day, a total turnover of Sh59.37 million was recorded from the transaction of 213,219 shares traded in 42 deals. The market report indicates that the CRDB counter had 187,579 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh135 per share in 19 deals, DSE counter had 4,000 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh1,340 per share in 7 deals while TBL counter had 1,140 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh12,000 per share in two deals.

Other active counters were TPCC which had 500 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh2,000 per share in 3 deals while the Voda counter had 20,000 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh700 per share in 11 deals.