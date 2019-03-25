New entrant in local market launches its ride-hailing app

Hire and ride service in Tanzania is continuing to grow further, after the Kenyan based Little application launched its services in Dar es Salaam last weekend.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Competition in online car and motorbike hiring services is expected to intensify in Tanzania, after a new firm launched its operations last week.

An online ride-hailing company, LITTLE, made a debut in Tanzania, joining the growing online players, which currently total four.

LITTLE, a company originating from Kenya, operates in various African nations including Uganda, Kenya, Zambia and now Tanzania according to the firm’s general manager, Ashish Kukreti.

Other companies offering similar services in the Tanzanian market include Uber, Taxify (which recently rebranded as Bolt), and new entrant Ping.

Speaking at the luncheon of the Little App at Serena Hotel in Dares salaam on Saturday, Kukreti said the app will connect customers and drivers to easy transport services in the city of Dar es salam.

“Our services are convenient and reliable. We want to serve the growing local market in the transport sector. As a company, we have done research and we understand the needs of our customers,” he said.

He said LITTLE has registered and trained more than 500 drivers on how to use the services, saying the company will continue to train more customers and passengers to use the service.

LITTLE was established in 2016 in Nairobi and is among the fastest growing transport companies.

“In Tanzania we are focusing on customers who use mobile phones that are connected with internet. However, later the services will be accessed by everybody, including non-internet users, through short message services (sms),” he revealed.

The CEO further stated: “Our company will continue solving the challenges of transport and offering employment opportunities to Tanzanians.”