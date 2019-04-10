Pact inked to support farmers, agro-processors

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A deal has been signed to build technical capacity for farmers’ groups and agro-processors.

The memorandum of understanding involved the Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organisation (Tirdo), and the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank Ltd (TADB).

Tirdo director general Mkumbukwa Mtambo and TADB managing director Japhet Justine signed the pact in Dar es Salaam at the weekend

According to the head of legal services at TADB, Ms Neema John, the deal will guide the cooperation of the two organisations in facilitating development of agro-industrial projects. “This pact shall serve as an initial expression of intent and a framework for our two institutions to discuss, coordinate and implement activities related to the facilitation of development of agro-industrial projects. It shall also serve as basis for facilitating further cooperation and agreements between us,” she said. Ms John said under the pact the two institutions would ensure farmers’ associations, agro-processors and other players in agricultural production benefit fully from products and services provided by the institutions.

She also said the accord aimed at helping the two institutions to facilitate development of a knowledge database and network with adequate agro-industrial information to facilitate informed decisions at the policy and implementation levels. The bank’s workers too will be trained to acquire operational and other aspects of agro-industrial projects. Tirdo is tasked to promote industrial development using applied research so that it becomes easy to evaluate and develop technologies and local materials to be used in industrial processes.