Hundreds of Dar es Salaam residents turn up for Mwananchi Health Camp
Saturday April 6 2019
Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of city residents have turned up at the ‘Afya Camp’ for free health check-ups conducted by experts from different health facilities.
The event has been organised by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), publishers of The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti newspapers at Leader’s Club grounds on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
MCL teamed up with a number of stakeholders to make the event a success. They include KCB Bank, CRDB Bank, CCBRT, The Aga Khan Hospital, TFNC, the Pharmacy Council and Liaison Group Limited.
Mr Abdul Mussa, who came for health screening commended MCL for coming up with such the initiative, saying it made it possible for the needy to access health services.
“I hope this does not end today. Many more stakeholders should join hands with MCL so that the initiative would continue to be conducted in different parts of the country as well. This is a great idea and impacts positively on the people,” said Mr Mussa.