By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga gmbwiga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of city residents have turned up at the ‘Afya Camp’ for free health check-ups conducted by experts from different health facilities.

The event has been organised by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), publishers of The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti newspapers at Leader’s Club grounds on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

MCL teamed up with a number of stakeholders to make the event a success. They include KCB Bank, CRDB Bank, CCBRT, The Aga Khan Hospital, TFNC, the Pharmacy Council and Liaison Group Limited.

Mr Abdul Mussa, who came for health screening commended MCL for coming up with such the initiative, saying it made it possible for the needy to access health services.