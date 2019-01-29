Government lays down conditions for ATCL to fly via Zanzibar

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government on Tuesday January 29 said Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) would start its Dar es Salaam- Zanzibar-Dodoma route after Zanzibar has completed its aviation hub.

Currently, passengers from Zanzibar are forced to go via the Dar es Salaa aviation hub if they want to fly to Dodoma.

Works, Transport and Communication deputy minister Atashasta Nditiye said this in parliament during the question and answer session here in Dodoma.

He was responding to Muyuni lawmaker Jaku Ayoub (CCM) who sought to know why ATCL should not pass through Zanzibar before flying to Dodoma every Monday.

This, he noted, would to address transport woes that leaders and citizens travelling to the country's headquarters are grappling with.

"When will the Dar -Zanzibar -Dodoma route start so that leaders, citizens and tourists from Zanzibar can feel proud of the government?" asked Mr Ayoub.