Govt pays Sh32bn as compensation for power project

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has paid a compensation of Sh31.87 billion to nearly 3,000 people whose land has been taken to pave the way for the construction of a 400KV power project from Namanga to Arusha.

That was said on Monday, April 8, 2019, in Parliament by Energy deputy minister Subira Mgalu when responding to a question by Babati Urban MP Pauline Gekul (CCM).

In her question, Ms Gekul sought to know the number of citizens who would be compensated in her constituency.

Ms Mgalu said as of March 2019, Sh31.87 billion had been paid to 2,815 people in Arusha, Monduli, Babati and Hanang as compensation.

“Sh6.28 billion has been paid to 995 people in Babati District as of March 2019,” she said.