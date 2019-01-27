Ilboru focuses on top positions

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Ilboru Secondary School is not on the list of five best schools despite producing the best student in the 2018 Form Four national exam results. Its headmaster Dennis has disclosed why that has been the case.

In last year’s results, the school was No. 36 at the national level, up from the 42th slot in the 2016 Form Four exam and No. 39 in 2017.

Mr Otieno told MCL Digital that there had been a challenge for some students being brought to Ilboru from private schools.

"We admit students with special talent, but it is true there has been a challenge to some students from private schools to cope with the school’s environment unlike those students from government owned schools," he said.

However, the school has strategies to ensure passing rates continue to rise every year.

The aim is to restore the school’s lost glory.

He also explained that the government had increased the number of teachers at the school to reach 73.