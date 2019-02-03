Improve business environment: MPs
Sunday February 3 2019
Dodoma. Lawmakers yesterday warned the government that an unfriendly business environment would scare away investors.
They were contributing in a debate on Parliamentary committee reports on Budget and Public Investment, which were presented yesterday.
Some issues raised by MPs included policy unpredictability, unfriendly taxation system and poor governance.
Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa (Chadema) said it’s high time the government created a conducive environment to attract foreign investors.
He said, with policy unpredictability, no investor would be confident to invest in the country.
Arusha Urban legislator Godbless Lema (Chadema) said:
“Tanzania is not an isolated island. If we are to strengthen our economy, we need to encourage democracy so that we can attract investors.”
Nzega Urban MP Hussein Bashe urged the government to come up with policies on promoting inclusive economy.
“The government has been doing radical changes in some areas. But these efforts would be in vain if we don’t work for inclusive economy,” said Mr Bashe. “It’s high time we turned our country into the best destiny for investors to inject their money and this will only be possible should we have in place consistent policies.”