Improve business environment: MPs

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Lawmakers yesterday warned the government that an unfriendly business environment would scare away investors.

They were contributing in a debate on Parliamentary committee reports on Budget and Public Investment, which were presented yesterday.

Some issues raised by MPs included policy unpredictability, unfriendly taxation system and poor governance.

Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa (Chadema) said it’s high time the government created a conducive environment to attract foreign investors.

He said, with policy unpredictability, no investor would be confident to invest in the country.

Arusha Urban legislator Godbless Lema (Chadema) said:

“Tanzania is not an isolated island. If we are to strengthen our economy, we need to encourage democracy so that we can attract investors.”

Nzega Urban MP Hussein Bashe urged the government to come up with policies on promoting inclusive economy.