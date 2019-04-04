JPM assures southern regions of economic vibrancy

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli says the government is determined to improve economic vibrancy in southern Tanzania by constructing key infrastructures.

The President reaffirmed the government’s stance on changing the fortunes of the southern regions during his tour of Mtwara where he addressed people at Nanyamba, Tandahimba, and Newala.

Dr Magufuli said the government will soon start the construction of the Mtwara-Tandahimba-Nanyamba road, which covers 50 kilometers. It will cost a total of Sh86 billion.

He directed the minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Mr Isack Kamwelwe, to announce the tender for additional 50 kilometers, which will make a total of 100 kilometres.

"This road will be an important link economically in the southern regions. Our goal is to enable the Mtwara port to handle Malawi’s cargo,” said President Magufuli.

Moreover, he said the government has successfully bought cashew nuts from farmers with above 1,500 kilograms and that nearly Sh50 billion has been set aside for paying them.

He revealed that the government has already paid nearly Sh578 billion to the farmers with less than 1, 500 kilograms.

The President ordered buyers of cashew nuts to stop paying the farmers less than the actual crop value.

Speaking of other projects being implemented by the fifth phase government including the expansion of the Mtwara port, expansion of the airport and Makonde water project, which will cost Sh160 billion.