MP: Equip Tamesa to cut govt expenditure

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Special Seats MP Lucy Owenya (Chadema) said the government is paying thrice the actual cost for maintenance of its vehicles at the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Tamesa) because of lacking modern equipment.

Ms Owenya made the statement on Monday, April 08, 2019, in Parliament when debating the Prime Minister’s revenue collections and expenditure estimates for 2019/20 financial year.

She said the equipment used by Tamesa are outdated, forcing them to take modern cars brought for them to privately owned garages for maintenance, suggesting that the agency should be equipped with modern equipment.