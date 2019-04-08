MP: Equip Tamesa to cut govt expenditure
Monday April 8 2019
Dodoma. Special Seats MP Lucy Owenya (Chadema) said the government is paying thrice the actual cost for maintenance of its vehicles at the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Tamesa) because of lacking modern equipment.
Ms Owenya made the statement on Monday, April 08, 2019, in Parliament when debating the Prime Minister’s revenue collections and expenditure estimates for 2019/20 financial year.
She said the equipment used by Tamesa are outdated, forcing them to take modern cars brought for them to privately owned garages for maintenance, suggesting that the agency should be equipped with modern equipment.
“It is important that Tamesa is provided with modern equipment in order to cut expenditures because where they take the vehicles for service cost almost thrice the actual cost,” she said.