Magufuli orders water minister to tackle water problems head-on

By Mosenda Jacob @TheCitizenTZ jmosenda@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has directed the Minister for Water and Irrigation, Prof Makame Mbarawa, to sit with his experts and design ways that will facilitate quick supply of clean water in needy areas.

This comes after Prof Mbarawa highlighted, among other things, the infrastructural challenges his ministry was facing when it came to the distribution of water to residential areas in Tunduru district, Ruvuma region.

“The challenge is not water, but infrastructure,” he said at a roadside rally addressed by the President who is touring the region.

In a quick rejoinder, President Magufuli said that there were plenty of water sources and that it was a matter of the ministry to come up with plans to effectively collect and harvest water and supply it.

He also directed the Ministry to make internal restructuring in order to raise efficiency in service delivery.

The President was speaking on Friday, April 5 in Tunduru District where he inaugurated the the 193-kilometre long road from Namtambo-Kilimasera-Matemanga to Tunduru during his tour of Ruvuma Region.

“When we were constructing roads in this area, we used to build bridges. What do the bridges facilitate? He questioned, adding that why can’t you (the Ministry) dig some boreholes along rivers, then bring a motor to pump water to desired destinations.”

“Our experts and ministers do not want to put the theories they learnt in schools into practice. I order you, the minister to sit with your experts to solve this challenge,” he said.

Meanwhile, the President said Sh200 million will be released to fund the expansion of Tunduru District Hospital, which according to him had stuck due to insufficient funds.

He directed local government minister, Mr Selemani Jafo, to release the funds to improve the hospital.

“We cannot use taxpayers’ money in building regional commissioners’ offices, instead the money should be used to support the lives of the poor people,” he said.