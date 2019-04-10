Parliament passes PMO’s budget for 2019/20

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Parliament yesterday, April 9, passed the budget proposal of Sh272.9 billion for the Prime Minister’s Office and the Parliament Fund for 2019/20 financial year.

Asking Parliament to endorse the amount last Thursday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said Sh148.8 billion was for his office and institutions under his docket while Sh124.1 billion was for the Parliament Fund.

He said Sh86.2 billion of the sum requested for the PMO and its institutions was for current expenditure, with the rest being for development projects.

Out of the requested budget for the Parliament Fund, Sh116.5 billion was for current expenditure, with the rest being for development projects.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said he directed ministers to harmonise regulatory bodies’ related functions to reduce burden to investors.

Such authorities include the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority, Tanzania Bureau of Standards, Tanzania Revenue Authority, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Government Chemist Laboratory Agency, and Business Registrations and Licensing Agency.

“We have received complaints from investors about the regulatory burden and bureaucracy. I have already directed the ministers to immediately work on the matters,” said Mr Majaliwa.