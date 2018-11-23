Samsung: Our market share hits 30pc in Tanzania

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nation media.com.

Dar es Salaam. Samsung Electronics East Africa Ltd has revealed that it market share in Tanzania has hit 30 per cent.

That was said by the company's products manager, Mr Elias Mushi, during the launch of a Samsung brand shop here.

He explained that to ensure customers continue enjoying the company’s original products, an initiative had been launched to identify fake Samsung phones.

"All they have to do is to dial register* serial number of the phone# and send it to15685 to be sure it's an original product of Samsung."

He said the company had also been able to control the duplication of EMEI numbers.

That is done by ensuring no other customer can register a number that was originally registered by another customer.

He also called on the Tanzania Bureau of Standards to identify distributors to control fake products in the market.