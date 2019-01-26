Sh64bn granted for Katavi, Serengeti parks

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. German government has agreed to issue a grant worth euros 25 million (about Sh64.5 billion) for environmental management schemes in Tanzania’s Katavi and Serengeti national parks.

Prof Adolf Mkenda, the permanent secretary in the Ministry for Natural Resources and Tourism, revealed this when he spoke to The Citizen over the phone yesterday.

According to him, at least euros 18 million (about Sh46.4 billion) would be disbursed to the Katavi National Park and the remaining to the Serengeti National Park.

“The agreement has already been signed. We are now negotiating with our partners on implementation of the schemes, which will start soon,” Prof Mkenda told The Citizen.

He added: “Soon we will launch another scheme to develop the Ruaha National Park.”

In 2017, Germany agreed to issue the grant worth euros 18 million for a five-year programme covering Selous Ecosystem Conservation and Development (Secad), which was implemented by Tourism ministry in partnership with stakeholders, revealed Prof Mkenda.

The programme is meant to effectively conserve the Selous Game Reserve ecosystem and mitigate threats to its status as a natural world heritage site.

Referring to the positive impact of the programme, Prof Mkenda said the programme has helped to reduce wild animals poaching incidents.