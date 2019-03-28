Dar golfers set sights on Malawi Ladies Open

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian golfers have been invited to compete in Malawi Ladies Open – a stroke-play golf championship – scheduled for early next month.

Organised by Malawi Ladies Golf Union (MLGU), the three-day tournament will tee off on April 12 at Lilongwe Golf Club, Malawi.

Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) vice-president Anita Siwale, told The Citizen yesterday that they will honour the tournament.

Siwale said the 54-hole championship would bring together top lady golfers from various countries around the African continent.

She said that this is the first time for them to receive such an invitation and that it would be good if they respond positively to it.

“We are very happy to land such an invitation,” Siwale said.

“Over years, we have been competing in other African countries like Uganda, Zambia, Nigeria and Zimbabwe, but are yet to experience Malawi course,” she noted.