Mwakinyo to fight Mexican boxer in IBF title fight

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s professional boxer, Hassan Mwakinyo will fight Mexican professional boxer, Carlos Ocampo in the International Boxing Federation World Welterweight Title.

The fight has been scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya in March and Mwakinyo who is sponsored by SportPesa Tanzania is expecting to camp in the United Kingdom (UK). The 23-year-old boxer lived up to his reputation as one of the fast-rising professional fighters when he recorded a Technical Knock Out (TKO) win over Eggington at Birmingham Arena last year. Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Mwakinyo said he has been informed by his sponsors about the fight and started training.

Mwakinyo said he is expecting to get strong opposition from Ocampo who has so far won 23 fights (14 by knockout) and with only one loss. Mwakinyo has a record of 14 wins (10 by knockout) and two losses.

He said that he is ready for the fight and believe he will continue to shine in his career. He reiterated that he would be in England for two months before returning to Tanzania ready for the fight.

Mwakinyo who has been invited to train with famous professional boxer David Haye this month said ge is sure to maintain his record in the bout.

“I’m going to use the training for my career development. As you know most foreign trainers are good at boxing tactics. The invitation has impressed me although I am yet to know the exact date of my departure for London,” said Mwakinyo.

The boxer is now ranked 15 out of 1,842 professional boxers ranked by BoxRec- – a website dedicated to posting records of professional boxers.