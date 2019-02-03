Natalia, Aravind and Peter hit high scores

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Three swimmers-- Natalia Ladha (female) and two males, Aravind Raghavendran and Peter Itatiro--have been ranked high in the individual scores.

While Natalia, 11, emerged top in three categories, Aravind and Peter dominated two other categories, according to the latest individual ranking issued by the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA). The ranking is based on the first swimming event held in Morogoro Region last month.

Natalia, who swims for Taliss-IST Club emerged top among swimmers in various age categories.

The up and coming swimmer scored 160 points to lead the swimmers aged between 11-12 years old before scoring 36 points for swimmers aged between 10-13 years old. Nawal Shebe and Sydney Hardeman finished second and third with 28 and 26 points respectively.

Natalia also won the open age category event which features swimmers with different ages after collecting 20 points. The event also featured swimmers Ria Save, 12, Sophia Latiff, 12, Ellie Cutright, 22, Kayla Temba, 15, Aminaz Kachra, 9, and Niki Somaiya who is aged 14. Another high ranking and promising Tanzania’s swimmer, is Peter Itatiro, of Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC).

Peter, 12, topped in boys category aged between 11-12 years old after collecting 136 points. Romeo Mwaipasi of the Champion Rise finished second with 134 points and William Chengula of Mis Piranhas of Morogoro Region was ranked third with 100 points.

Peter also scored 34 points in the 10-13 age category. Fahmi Hiza of Champion Rise and Ethan Alimanya of Mis Piranhas finished second and third with 28 and 20 points respectively. Another Taliss-IST swimmer Aravind Raghavendran, 13, came top in two age category events.

He won the 13-14 years category after scoring 160 points as well as in the open category after scoring 36 points.

Aravind, who won an age category during the African Zone Three championships held in Sudan has proven his worth in the age category.