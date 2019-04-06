TLS members vote Dr Rugemeleza as their new president
Saturday April 6 2019
Arusha. Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) has voted Dr Lugemeleza as the new Tanganyika Law Society President.
He defeated four contenders who were also vying for the position.
In the election held in Arusha on Saturday April 6, Mr Nshala garnered 657 votes against 354 votes which were won by his closest contestant Mr Godwin Mbilinyi.
Mr Godfrey Wasonga, who came third, scored 132 while Mr Gaspar Mwanalyela won 58 votes as former TLS President John Seka got 28 votes.