The Citizen News Tanzania: At least 5,612 sign petition opposing Parliament's resolution not to work with the Controller and Auditor General Friday April 5 2019 In Summary The petition, which seeks to collect 7,500 signatures, resulted from a decision on Tuesday by the ruling-party-dominated-Parliament to endorse a motion by the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee that the legislative body stops working with Prof Assad after it (the committee) convicted him of "disrespecting" Parliament. Advertisement By Khalifa Said @ThatBoyKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. An online petition launched to pressure Tanzania's Parliament to rescind its recent resolution against the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad, has garnered a total of 5,612 signatures and counting so far.The petition aims at collecting 7,500 signatures.It resulted from the decision by the ruling-party-dominated-Parliament to endorse a motion by the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee to stop working with Prof Assad after it (the Committee) convicted him of "disrespecting" Parliament.The news has since been received with criticisms from different quarters on social media expressing solidarity with the CAG by launching a #IStandWithCAG hashtag, the top trending hashtag so far in the country.Read: Over 3,100 Tanzanians sign petition opposing Parliament's resolution against CAG Prof AssadThe online petition was launched on Wednesday, April 3, by a local advocacy group, Change Tanzania, against Parliament's move,whose director Maria Sarungi-Tsehai says (in Kiswahili) the issue of Parliament to work with the CAG is not an option but rather a constitutional requirement.The petition reads: "A call for Parliament to rescind its decision not to work with the CAG Prof Assad in order to ensure good governance and accountability, fighting corruption as well as protecting the constitution."The petition has attracted support from a wide range of people, including popular politicians like opposition ACT-Wazalendo's party leader Zitto Kabwe,senior journalists and Tanzanians who work in international organisations.Those who signed the petition say Parliament must work for the people.Charles Kimaro wrote: "Parliament should work for the people and not for any political party or some orders from higher ranking offices".