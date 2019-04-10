The Citizen News Tanzania: Ministry seeks approval of Sh6tr for infrastructure in 2019/20 Wednesday April 10 2019 In Summary The minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, told Parliament that among the projects to be implemented included phase three of the Bus Rapid Transport, construction of new 57 hospitals and improvement of free education. Advertisement By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.comDodoma. The Ministry of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) seeks Sh6.2 trillion to be endorsed for 2019/20 fiscal year.The budget was tabled by minister Selemani Jafo in Parliament on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.He said among the projects to be implemented included phase three of the Bus Rapid Transport, construction of new 57 hospitals and improving free education.Other priorities included building offices at regions and districts for the Tanzania Rural and Urban Road Agency as well as renovating 13,098.61km of roads. Advertisement In the headlines CAG expresses worries over Chadema vehicle, CCM debt Chadema procured a brand new Nissan Patrol worth Sh147.76 million and registered it using the Government fails to remit Sh110bn for implementation of projects, says CAG’s report The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Prof Mussa Assad has said the government failed to remit CAG reports tabled in Parliament India election commission blocks Modi Biopic Parliament passes PMO’s budget for 2019/20 Police arrest 3 over transporting 30 kilos of marijuana Scholar underscores importance of frugal innovation