By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Ministry of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) seeks Sh6.2 trillion to be endorsed for 2019/20 fiscal year.

The budget was tabled by minister Selemani Jafo in Parliament on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

He said among the projects to be implemented included phase three of the Bus Rapid Transport, construction of new 57 hospitals and improving free education.