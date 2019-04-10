  1. The Citizen
Tanzania: Ministry seeks approval of Sh6tr for infrastructure in 2019/20

Wednesday April 10 2019

 

In Summary

  • The minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, told Parliament that among the projects to be implemented included phase three of the Bus Rapid Transport, construction of new 57 hospitals and improvement of free education.
By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Ministry of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) seeks Sh6.2 trillion to be endorsed for 2019/20 fiscal year.

The budget was tabled by minister Selemani Jafo in Parliament on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

He said among the projects to be implemented included phase three of the Bus Rapid Transport, construction of new 57 hospitals and improving free education.

Other priorities included building offices at regions and districts for the Tanzania Rural and Urban Road Agency as well as renovating 13,098.61km of roads.

