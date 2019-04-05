By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Two new cassava processing factories will be ready come this June, the government has said on Friday, April 5.

Industry and Trade minister Joseph Kakunda told Parliament that the factories are located in Lindi and Coast regions respectively.

She was responding to a question asked by Tanga Urban Member of Parliament Mussa Mbarouk (CUF) during the question and answer session.

Mr Mbarouk sought to know government's strategies on ensuring that there was a reliable market for cassava in the country.

"Cassava processing industries are being constructed at a high speed. In addition to the available five industries which buy cassava from farmers, two more industries will be ready by June, this year," said Mr Kakunda.

He also urged farmers to take advantage of the huge cassava markets in China and US.