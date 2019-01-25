Why NMB scrapped some service charges

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank customers will not raise some service charges.

That was said by the bank’s head of accounts and payments, Mr Michael Mungure, in Dar es Salaam.

“Due to the increasing operational costs, commercial banks have increased charges, but to avoid burdening customers NMB has scrapped some charges,” he said.

Due to high rates of nonperforming loans, commercial banks have raised their service charges by 30 and 50 per cent.

According to him, the bank has removed fees for opening accounts, checking balances, fund transfer, monthly payments and reviving dormant accounts.