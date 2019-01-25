Zambian national faces charges over snails

By Fortune Francis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A Zambian national, Kasonde Kapongwe (42), has appeared at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court facing two counts including allegedly being transporting snails without a permit from the Tanzania authorities.

Kapongwe has been arraigned Friday on January 25, 2019 whereby state attorney Janeth Magoho has read two counts against him.

Before the court’s Resident Magistrate, Janeth Mtega, state attorney Magoho has alleged that on January 18, 2019 in the area of the Tazara Railway Station in Temeke District, the accused was allegedly found in possession of 170 snails worth Sh19.55 million, property of the United Republic of Tanzania without a permit from the Tanzania Wildlife Authority (Tawa).

In the second count, Mr Magoho told the court that in the same area, the accused was allegedly found ferrying 170 snails worth Sh19.55 million, property of the United Republic of Tanzania without a permit from Tawa.

The accused was not required to enter any plea after the charges had been read against him because the court had no authority to hear the case.

Magistrate Mtega has told the accused to file bail applications at the High Court.

However, the accused has asked Magistrate Mtega to inform the Embassy of Zambia to Tanzania about him because he has nobody, who has known him in Tanzania.