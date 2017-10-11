Finally Diamond is on location with Rick Ross

By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam.He has the Midas touch, and everything he touches turns into Diamonds, from the look of things there is plenty to come.

In a month where he has been dragged into scandals of all sorts with chief on the list being his admission that he strayed with video queen Hamisa Mobeto, Diamond has got something cooking in Miami.

Fresh from winning the Afrimma Best Male artiste East Africa in Dallas Diamond headed straight to work.

Last night, one of his latest posts on Instagram the singer was on set with Maybach music’s Rick Ross in what seemed to be recording session of his latest collabo with another American artiste after Marry You, a hit that he recorded with Ne-Yo.

“Diamond Platnumz x Rick Ross On set now somewhere in Miami #BlackBottleBoys and we never stop,” read the post on Instagram accompanied with a shot clip.

The two who have recently been quoted to have adopted new name the black bottle boys are ambassadors of the French made champagne Belaire.

The singer who recently released a new single with Morgan Heritage, Hallelujah which has dominated charts across Africa and beyond has got his fans rubbing their hands with glee.