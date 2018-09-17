Jose Chameleone’s cruel marriage comes to an end

Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone has announced that his marriage to Daniella Atim has ended.

Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja posted on his social media pages that he was heartbroken but he had to make the decision.

The celebrated musician said that he is now a single man but that he is not searching for love.

“I failed, I was not the best I could be!…I let you be Be Daniella. God bless you always. I can’t prove myself more than I have… You have been everything but enough is enough, I wish you the best,” the singer wrote.

WIFE FILED DIVORCE

Daniella Atim last year went to court seeking to divorce her husband.

At that time, Daniella accused Chameleone of cruelty, saying that the singer would beat her for no reason whenever he returned home.

She said the musician would come home drunk and beat her up leaving her with wounds and in emotional turmoil.

However Chameleone, in a response, stated that there would be no divorce and that he loved his wife very much.

BLAMED HATERS

He denied divorce reports saying he was a catholic who did not believe in divorce and blamed the reports on haters whom he said wanted him down.

The celebrated couple wedded on June 7, 2008 at Biina Catholic Church Luzira in Nakawa Division.

The couple had five children, namely Abba Mayanja aged 11, Alfa Mayanja, 8, Alba Mayanja, 4, Amma Mayanja, 3 and Amani Xara Mayanja, 6 months. NMG