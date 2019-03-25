She has done it before and now Kenya actress Lupita at the business end of things again.

Lupita Nyong’o’s latest film Us raked in an estimated Sh150 billion in ticket sales in the United States to become the largest opening weekend for an original horror movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is now the third-best horror opening of all time.

Us, which also stars Winston Duke, is about a couple fighting off doppelgangers while vacationing with their children at a Northern California beach house.

An excited Nyong’o took to social media to thank her fans who lined up to watch the film.

Over the weekend, Lupita received lots of publicity, gracing many newspapers and headlines including The New York Times, for her role in movie.