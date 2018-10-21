Maua Sama the toast of Tigo Fiesta Moshi

Moshi. The festival has already made stops in Morogoro, Sumbawanga, Iringa, Songea and Mtwara, this weekend it was the turn of Moshi residents who missed out on the previous edition at the Majengo Grounds.

Featuring some of the top Bongo Flava acts the slopes of Africa’s highest mountain was to a standstill as the artistes entertained their local fan base.

The list included Nandy, Maua Sama, Weusi, Chege, Mr Blue,Chin Beez, WhoZu, Rosa Ree, Mavoko and many others.

Maua Sama gives the Moshi audience a taste of Iokote

But even as these gave top class performances the chilly night of the slopes of Mountain Kilimanjaro, there was one diva that stood out in the crowd and that was Maua Sama.

The self styled African Princess serenades the audience with a great set of her songs.

Going through a set of her singles, her latest ‘Iokote’ featuring Hanstone was the toast of the night as revelers danced and asked for more.

Rostama duo were another hit of the night just as they have done in the previous tour stops.

The tour on Sunday was set to bring Tanga residents and later next week take on the northern circuit which includes Arusha, Kahama, Mwanza, and Musoma

Rapper Rosa Ree was in the mood too featuring great taste of hair style that accompanied her lyrical prowess.