Nigerian group SHiiKANE kick start Tanzanian tour

By Paul Owere

Nigerian group SHiiKANE is in Tanzania to kick start their highly anticipated Tanzanian Media Tour – marking for the first time in East Africa.

While in Tanzania they are expected to visit top media outlets while promoting their hit singles, including: “Oga Police”, “Answer Me”, "Zuga” and “Loke”.

The all-girl group is also set to meet Vanessa Mdee, Navy Kenzo and Ben Pol, among other acts with a possibility of recording a collabo with Chin Bees at Wanene Studios also on the cards.

As part of their visit they are also expected to make a club appearance on Saturday June 2 at Dar es Salaam’s Club Next Door.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDUZu4vM9Jo

Speaking of their East African release and plans, the group says, they are focusing on the region as it has always been a place close to their hearts.

“Since the release of ‘Oga Police’ - one of our biggest hits, we have been receiving so much love from East Africa and Tanzania in particular. With ‘Answer Me’ we officially launch in East Africa.”

SHiiKANE's label M.A. Records were the first to take Diamond Platinumz to the UK for a concert alongside Alikiba and Professor Jay.

“It was the first time we had done something that big and from then we fell in love with East African music.”

According to them their ultimate mission is to conquer Africa.

“We want to help put African music in the mainstream and make the industry recognize African women the same way they do for men. And to the ladies; it is possible to be successful no matter where you come from.”