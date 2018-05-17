By Paul Owere

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol on Thursday announced the release their 5th single off their upcoming album Afrikan Sauce titled ‘Short and Sweet’. The new single features former member of hip hop group Kleptomaniax Nyashinski who has since turned a solo artiste with mega hit tunes like ‘Bebi Bebi’ and ‘Mungu peke’.

The video is set to debut today on the Sauti Sol YouTube page at 6pm on the. The audio will also be available worldwide and on Songa at 6am tomorrow

This is part of their bold monthly release schedule for the year 2018.

Speaking on his first collaboration with Sauti Sol, Nyashinski stated, “Even before I came back to Kenya, I was always in awe of the works of Sauti Sol. It’s amazing how we struck a cord almost immediately, and we’ve grown to become friends. I always believed this (working together) was going to happen at some point; the actualization is an honor – to be part of their Afrikan Sauce project”.