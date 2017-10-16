Zari and Diamond rekindle romance in Zanzibar

Zanzibar.The weekend was a busy one for the Diamond household, first was the Hamisa Mobeto party at King Solomon Hall, then the arrival of the Boss Lady for the Danube shopping mall launch and to cap it all Diamond’s performance in Zanzibar.

And one month after East Africa’s power couple Diamond Platinumz and socialite Zari Hassan’s romance seemed to be falling apart; their romance seems to have been rekindled.

The setting of the reunion was in Zanzibar where the two whisked themselves for a weekend getaway which featured Diamond’s performance at the Amani Stadium on Saturday night.

Zari posted a video of the two having a good time in Zanzibar on Sunday Night, days after she had deleted pictures of the musician on her Instagram and also unfollowed him.

Though there were mixed and sometimes even confusing narratives on her arrival, the video at the Forodhani Gardens was confirmation that may the storm had finally settled.

And her$2500 Gucci Slyvie leather handbag which she carried on both occasions became the gossip of the day with many doubting the price of the bag

Zari’s video showed the couple all affectionate to each other. It starts with the two walking from their hotel to a waiting car to take them to the famous food market on the island.

Diamond is seen paying extra attention to Zari, even going as far as playing the gentleman of opening the car door for her.

The two in the company of their bodyguards were swamped by fans who wanted to take selfies with them.

Zari ‘s arrival in Dar es Salaam was one that befitted royalty as hundreds of fans received her at the airport and later at Mlimani City where she was unveiled as the brand ambassador for the shopping line.

In another development Hamisa Mobeto used her son’s party to deny rumour that’s he was the one who initiated the court process that will see Diamond arraigned on November 14.

“It was a process that he started, by asking me to get a lawyer so that the child custody and other related issues gets formalized, so I don’t really see how I am being drawn into this,” she told the gathering.