JOBS ANNOUNCEMENT

Winrock International works with people around the world to increase economic opportunity, sustain natural resources, and protect the environment. Winrock matches innovative approaches in agriculture, natural resources management, clean energy, and leadership development with the unique needs of its partners. Winrock is recruiting for water and agriculture technical experts for anticipated USAID funded programs in Tanzania. All positions require fluency in English and Kiswahili. Positions are subject to a project award being made to Winrock.

WATER AND WASH EXPERTS

WASH Technical Director

The WASH Technical Director will provide overall technical direction to the project’s water systems approach. He/she will be responsible for implementing a market-led strategy that incentivizes investment in water supply and sanitation and hygiene products and services, improved technologies, equitable coverage, and accountable delivery. He/she will work with private sector, civil society, and government partners to develop market-led solutions to market and business enabling barriers to WASH sector competitiveness. He/she will work closely with financial institutions, end-markets, service providers, as well as the Behavior Change and GESI specialists to increase access to WASH markets and critical inputs and market services.

Minimum Experience: Advanced degree in civil engineering, natural resource management, agriculture or business related field

Minimum of 10 years of practical experience in facilitating investment and partnerships in market systems, preferably in the water supply, sanitation or menstrual hygiene management sectors.

Demonstrated track record of working with financial service providers, investors, private sector, and public private partnerships

Water Governance Director

The Water Governance Director will work with basin water boards, water supply and sanitation agencies, and urban water utilities to improve their ability to collect revenue, allocate and manage water resources, and undertaking data-driven short- and long-term resource planning. He/she will guide agencies in developing and testing new models for water service delivery, operations and Maintenance, and community engagement. He/she will work with agencies to design and implement environmental risk mitigation plans.

Minimum Experience: Advanced degree in natural resource management, agriculture or business-related field

Minimum of 10 years of practical experience institutional capacity building of water governance institutions

Demonstrated track record of developing and implementing business plans for resource governance institutions.

WASH Investment Director

The WASH Investment Director will build the capacity of WASH market system actors to develop bankable business plans and access short to long-term financing. He/she will work with financial institutions to roll-out appropriate saving and lending products that respond to social, cultural and economic dynamics of target beneficiaries. He/she will identify opportunities for ICT-based solutions to improve accessibility of financial services. He/she will strengthen community social safety nets through expansion of saving and lending group models.

Minimum Experience: Advanced degree in an agriculture or business-related field services sector, including 5 years of experience in WASH, and preferably lending including savings groups.

Behavior Change Director

The Behavioral Change Director will provide technical leadership to activities that drive normative change and behavior change strategies, plans, and campaigns. He/she will test and scale market-led mechanisms to promote and deliver inputs, services and technologies to motivate consumers to invest in WASH products and services. He/she will be responsible for crafting, field-testing, and managing behavior change messaging as well as conducting training and capacity building activities related to behavior change practices for service providers.

Minimum Experience: Advanced degree in behavioral or social sciences

Minimum of 10 years’ experience, including 5 years’ experience managing behavior change campaigns

Relevant technical knowledge, skills, and extensive work in designing behavior change strategies, messages, tools and materials, media plans, and capacity building plans.

AGRICULTURE & MARKET SYSTEMS EXPERTS

Investment & Enterprise Technical Director

The Technical Director will oversee facilitative interventions that Support market system actors – including smallholder producer organizations – to improve their business and financial management systems and increase their access to investment and working capital. He/she will collaborate with financial institutions to develop and scale appropriate saving and lending products that respond to social, cultural and economic dynamics of target beneficiaries.

Minimum Experience: Advanced degree in business, management, finance, economics, international trade, or related field

Experience with both formal and informal mechanisms for engaging business development services and accessing finance from commercial lenders and private investors

Minimum of ten years of practical experience as a loan officer, financial analyst, business advisor for a bank, financial institution, advisory firm or private sector association.

Inputs & Production Technical Director

The Technical Director will oversee facilitative interventions that support input suppliers and last-mile service providers to expand their networks of horticulture producer organizations and smallholder farmers. He/she will encourage investment in distribution, marketing, and retail infrastructure for improved technologies, equipment, and infrastructure.

Minimum Experience: Advanced degree in agricultural economics, agronomy, horticulture, irrigation, extension, or related field

Minimum of 10 years of practical experience as a senior agronomist, farm manager, outgrower manager or extension officer.

Experience with both formal and informal mechanisms for engaging smallholder producer organizations and facilitating market linkages with last-mile service providers.

Inclusive Markets Technical Director

The Technical Director will oversee facilitative interventions that inclusively support value chain actors – especially smallholder farmers, small-and-emerging enterprises, women, and young people – to increase their investment and participation in horticulture markets, sector level stakeholder associations, and national-level policy development. He/she will foster an enabling environment for investment through sector-level advocacy and policy development.

Minimum Experience: Advanced degree in social sciences, youth/gender studies, community/rural development, economics, or related field

Minimum of 10 years of practical experience as a program manager, advocacy/communications officer, or technical advisor for community based membership organizations or stakeholder association.

Experience with both formal and informal mechanisms for mobilizing smallholder farmers and facilitating linkages with the private sector, government, and markets.

MANAGEMENT EXPERTS

Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Director

The MEL Director will develop and implement the project M&E Plan. In addition, he/she will develop systems to track overall project and subaward activities, outputs, and results to ensure they are on track to meet the annual and life of project benchmarks and results targets. The MEL Director will also contribute to the design and lead implementation of all project learning activities, such as managing government relationships, external communications, and project representation at stakeholder workshops.

Minimum Experience: Advanced degree in social sciences, behavioral economics, data analytics/statistics, or information technology or a related field.

Minimum 10 years’ managing and implementing complex M&E systems for international development projects, preferably with USAID

Proven record of designing and implementing data collection tools including surveys

Experience managing large M&E databases and conducting timely data analysis and developing reports

Operations Director -

The operations director will be responsible for all financial, operational, and logistical aspects of project. This will include overseeing the project office accounts and budget expenditures, providing oversight over a grants program, maintaining Winrock’s financial integrity, overseeing procurement procedures, and ensuring project adherence to local laws and USAID regulations. He/she will oversee and ensure the proper administrative, financial, subawards, grants and procurement functioning of winrock’s offices under the project.

Minimum Experience: Advanced degree in financial and business administration, accounting or a related field

At least 10 years of experience leading accounting, procurement, operations and financial management of large scale, complex international development programs (USAID experience strongly preferred)

Familiarity with USAID financial reporting, procurement and compliance requirements.

Experience integrating Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GES) mainstreaming tools at managerial and field level.

Demonstrated experience and skills in developing and managing large budgets. Experience managing finance, operations and procurement staff across multiple offices.

Applications: